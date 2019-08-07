Triston Grieser
March 23, 1997 – July 31, 2019
Triston Grieser, age 22, of Douglas tragically died July 31, 2019, in a vehicle accident. Triston was born March 23, 1997, in Marysville, Kansas, to Douglas and Michele Grieser and later moved to Hayes, Kansas, before spending many of his formative years in Douglas, where he attended and graduated from high school at Palmyra District OR 1. Triston enthusiastically participated in a diverse array of school activities, including sports (football and wrestling) and music (band, choir and swing choir).
Upon graduating high school, Triston enlisted with the Nebraska Army National Guard, where he honorably served until his death and was posthumously promoted to the rank of Sergeant. Triston also held a number of jobs outside his military service in law enforcement-related positions at the Nebraska State Penitentiary and most recently in IT at NTT Data in Lincoln.
Triston loved spending his free time building computers with his father, fishing with friends, getting his hands dirty with cars and riding his motorcycle. Perhaps most significantly, Triston possessed an irresistible zeal for life, always seeking opportunities to willingly help others, share his signature laugh and infectious smile during moments of joy and express his deep and inherent kindness and humility toward other people and all living things. Triston was deeply devoted to his family, always among the first to arrive and last to leave gatherings, which perhaps enabled him to taste a few more delicious bites of his grandmother’s home cooking, which he so cherished.
Triston remains loved by his father, Doug Grieser of Douglas; mother, Michele Grieser of Auburn; siblings, Jessie Grieser, Summer Johnson and Tyler Johnson; grandparents, James and Mary Wenz of Roca, Doris Johnson of Abilene, Kansas, and Duane Grieser of Lincoln; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and extremely devoted friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Alvin Johnson.
A funeral service was held Aug. 6, 2019, at Crete Berean Church. Interment was in the Blue Valley Cemetery in Crete. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the family. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kunclfh.com.
