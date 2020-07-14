Travis J. VanLaningham
Dec. 19, 1982 – July 8, 2020
Travis J. VanLaningham, 37, of Cook passed away July 8, 2020, at the Syracuse Hospital. He was born Dec. 19, 1982, to April Hall and Paul VanLaningham in Beatrice.
Travis married Julie Katelman on Sept. 21, 2019, in Lincoln. He enjoyed fishing, camping, grilling and had a large collection of knives. He was a devoted father and raised his son by himself until marrying Julie. Most of all, Travis loved spending time with his family.
He is survived by his wife, Julie VanLaningham; son, Brandyn VanLaningham; stepchildren, Haley and William Miles; mother, April Hall; father, Kevin Lamb; siblings, Robi (John) McKenzie and Cassidy (Katie) Lamb; nieces and nephews, Noah, Izic, Max and Jaxi McKenzie, Natalie Chico and Aubry and Adrian Lamb; grandparents, Deloris Sutherland and Betty and Dennis VanLaningham Sr., also many aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Richard Sutherland and Colleen and Roby Lamb.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the VanLaningham family or GofundMe. Condolences may be left for the family at www.fusselmanallenharvey.com.
