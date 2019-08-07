On July 17, Aubrey Trail, found guilty of first-degree murder for the death of Lincoln woman Sydney Loofe, asked for a new trial.
According to court documents filed in Saline County District Court, Trail claims “irregularity in the proceedings of the court, prosecuting attorneys or the witnesses” prevented him from having a fair trial.
Some of those irregularities listed in the documents include allowing Loofe’s mother, Susie, to remain in the courtroom during the trial, which prevented the defense from calling her as a witness, allowing gruesome photos to be shown to the jury and the court’s denial of a mistrial after Trail sliced his neck in front of the jury June 24.
As it stands, a three-judge panel has been tasked with deciding whether Trail is to be sentenced with the death penalty following his guilty verdict.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.