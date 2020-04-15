Nebraska State Troopers continue to patrol roads and investigate crime throughout the state. Troopers have seen a dramatic increase in excessive speeding violations over the last few weeks.
Since March 19, when the first directed health measures were issued in Nebraska, troopers have cited 66 drivers for speeding at more than 100 miles per hour. Those 66 speeding violations have occurred in 18 different counties.
For comparison, the period of March 19 through April 9, 2019, had only 36 such speeding violations of 100 miles per hour or more.
Several of these dangerous drivers have been reported to NSP by other motorists on the road. Any motorist who observes a dangerous or impaired driver can call *55 or 800-525-5555 to reach NSP dispatchers, who will share that information with troopers on the road. NSP’s patrol efforts remain at normal staffing levels throughout the state.
The Nebraska Department of Transportation announced Tuesday that statewide traffic volumes held steady for the third straight week at about a 30% decrease compared to the 2016-18 average.
The department has been analyzing data collected from 58 sites across the state to estimate the impact of COVID-19 on traffic volumes since March.
Statewide traffic volumes for the week of April 5-11 were 28% below the three-year average from 2016-18. Truck and freight traffic remained at near normal levels across the state.
