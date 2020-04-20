Public Health Solutions reported four new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in the health district on April 19.
Below is a summary of reported cases:
• Infant, Gage County, hospitalized for an unrelated condition, exposure under investigation.
• Female, 50s, Saline County, close contact of previously reported case.
• Male, 30s, Saline County, exposure under investigation.
• Male, 20s, Saline County, exposure under investigation.
This brings the total confirmed COVID-19 cases within the PHS district to 35.
Currently, there have been 28 confirmed cases reported in Gage County, seven in Saline County, and no cases reported in Fillmore, Jefferson or Thayer counties.
PHS reminds everyone that the confirmation of positive COVID-19 cases will continue to increase as more testing is available throughout the district. The best way to protect yourself from exposure to the virus is to practice social distancing, avoid gatherings and continue practicing good hand hygiene.
