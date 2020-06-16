Drive up. Scan a code. Get a nasal swab without ever leaving your vehicle.
In less than five minutes, that is all it takes to get tested for COVID-19.
TestNebraska brought COVID-19 testing to Crete June 10-11 at the Crete Public Works Building.
“We want to ensure every Nebraskan knows that if they are concerned if they may have been exposed, they can have the opportunity to schedule a test,” said Dr. Gary Anthone, director of Public Health and Chief Medical Officer for the Department of Health and Human Services. “The best way to stop the spread of COVID-19 is through aggressive testing and contact tracing, and we continue to expand our capabilities across the state.”
There is no limiting criteria for individuals to schedule a test as of June 4.
Priority categories already open for testing include first responders, meatpacking workers, health care providers, military employees and anyone working in a nursing home or long-term care facility. It also includes anyone who has been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.
An assessment must be filled out before testing at TestNebraska.com.
An email informs applicants of their eligibility. For those eligible, the email directs them to select a convenient location, date and time.
A confirmation email is sent with a bar code which will need to be presented at the time of testing. The code is scanned to a specimen bag to ensure accuracy of results.
A swab is inserted into the naval cavity for five to 10 seconds then placed in the specific specimen bag. Specimen bags are sent to the CHS Health St. Elizabeth Laboratory in Lincoln.
The swabbing personnel wear layers of personal protective equipment to reduce potential exposure. This PPE includes a N95 grade mask, a face shield, Tyvek suit and sterile booties. Gloves are worn under and over an arm sleeve. The arm sleeve and top layer of gloves are disposed after every test. Sanitizer is used on the remaining gloves.
At the end of the day, all PPE is disposed of except for the face shield. The face shield can be reused because it's easier to clean and sanitize than the other PPE.
Results are sent via email or phone call between one and five business days.
Saline County is home to 517 out of Nebraska’s 15,883 COVID-19 cases as of June 10.
The Nebraska Army National Guard assisted in the testing procedure.
