A little more than 20 years ago, a Crete High School principal walked into Marilea Thiem’s office and held out a large envelope, saying something along the lines of...“I’m not sure of the details yet, but we’d like you to start a TeamMates chapter.”
Thiem opened the envelope and began to read about a new student mentoring program created by former University of Nebraska Head Football Coach Tom Osborne and his wife, Nancy. Crete Public Schools embraced TeamMates and became one of the early school districts to create a chapter.
The day that envelope arrived? That was 331 student mentees and 271 mentors ago.
Today, TeamMates’ mission “to impact the world by inspiring youth to reach their full potential” is just as crucial as it was in 1999, said Zoe White, who became Crete’s program director for TeamMates in 2008.
“We live in a fast-paced technological world; mentoring slows life down and allows kids to reconnect; to engage with another positive adult in their life and receive personal encouragement,” White said.
Twenty years of hindsight makes Crete’s success look easier than it was. Today, many people have heard of TeamMates, which includes 175 chapters in five states, with more than 10,400 students in the program at the end of 2018-19.
In the late 1990s, however, it was a fledgling undertaking. The Osbornes had seen success with groups of Husker football players who mentored Lincoln middle-schoolers and wanted to transition the program to school districts and communities across Nebraska.
“We had to prove that our community was going to support this program and keep it going,” Thiem recalled.
Crete was introduced to TeamMates at a large kick-off and community celebration at the former high school. Ron Brown, longtime Husker assistant coach, gave the keynote address and urged his audience to support TeamMates’ cause.
Strong support by the school district put TeamMates on sure footing, in Thiem’s opinion.
“We had buy-in from the administration, which was so important,” Thiem said. “And we had support from teachers. Some mentored in addition to their teaching load.”
In the first years of TeamMates in Crete, about 10 students were in the program. At the end of the 2018-19 school year, 85 students were matched with mentors.
In that same time frame, nearly 275 volunteers from the Crete area have stepped forward as mentors, all with the goal of continuing the mentoring relationship all the way to high-school graduation.
Several will even see their student graduate and then return in the fall to begin a new chapter with a new student, said Thiem, who is currently mentoring her fourth student over the years.
In the early years and still today, the first question asked about TeamMates is: ‘What do you do? What do you talk about?”
There is no definitive answer, White responds. It’s not what you do, she said, it’s that you are there, showing up and taking an interest in the student’s life.
Some matches eat lunch together. Others take a walk and share their week’s experiences. On any given day, White might see mentees and mentors working on crafts, shooting hoops or playing board games. In the large cupboard in White’s office, the Jenga box proudly bears the name of the reigning champions and the height they reached.
One mentee built a handcrafted end table with his mentor. Another match plays badminton and ends their time together with their own unique handshake.
No matter the activity, White said, time together builds trust and fosters a relationship that helps the student recognize their strengths and potential. As the student enters their last years of high school, discussions turn to college and the future, particularly for students who will be the first generation of their family to pursue higher education. (There is even a TeamMates+ option that keeps the match together in a more flexible situation until the student graduates from college.)
“Every student can benefit from a mentor,” White said. “It’s so rewarding to see the blessings that develop from these relationships.”
TeamMates’ research shows youth with mentors are more likely to identify their gifts and talents, to engage in school and to feel hopeful about their future. TeamMates’ mentees also have higher than average graduation rates.
In 2018-19, 95% of TeamMate seniors graduated, compared to the national graduation rate of 85%, and the Crete Chapter had a 100% graduation rate.
Ironically, those are the numbers that keep White up at night. Knowing what TeamMates can do for a student, and knowing that each year the number of students who want a mentor outnumbers the mentors available, can be discouraging.
So she never stops asking, reminding people of the difference a mentor can make.
And sometimes, she takes a step back to take in the big picture. Mentoring can be a lot like physical growth. One can’t see it day-to-day. Just as a child suddenly is taller than a parent, a mentee may change and flourish so subtly, one could miss it.
It helps to look at pictures, she said, to hold the first-year picture of the match alongside their last. She’ll note how their body language has relaxed after years of sharing their life together one match at a time; how a shy, head-down-type of student now looks directly at the camera with a wide smile.
In her time with TeamMates, she has seen some of her former mentees “move this gift forward” by becoming mentors themselves through the PALS program that pairs Crete seniors with fifth-graders.
“When they say ‘I had a mentor. Now I want to be a mentor to someone else’...That’s the full circle,” White said.
