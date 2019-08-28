The T.J. Sokol boxing group in Crete works hard to not only prepare for competitions, but also to volunteer for the community.
They fight year round and go all around the country to tournaments.
The group has to complete community service activities to go to these tournaments, like its upcoming one in Louisiana in October, according to Nate Walenta, former professional boxer and coach of T.J. Sokol Boxing.
Volunteering is part of the program. They are always looking for opportunities to serve their community.
In a recent social media post, Walenta approached the community telling about the boxers’ willingness to help.
“We will come out and do the work to clean up graffiti, do manual labor, help get the outside of your house presentable, etc. You provide the supplies and we’ll come out and help,” Walneta said.
The group sets up rings for professional boxing competitions but are wanting to get into the community of Crete more.
If they want to travel for free or a lower cost, the members must participate in community service because “nothing in life is free,” Walenta said.
Community service has been a big part of Walenta’s program since he started it in 2004.
“If you have the resources we appreciate donations. If you don’t, we’re just happy to help. As coaches, we see it as our job to create responsible adults and this is one of the ways we think we can accomplish that,” Walenta said.
For more information or to connect about a community service opportunity, email nemesisboxing@hotmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.