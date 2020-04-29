Sylvia Tenopir
March 8, 1921 – April 17, 2020
Sylvia Rejcha was born March 8, 1921, to Charles and Alice Stastny Rejcha on a farm by Hallam. She attended rural school District 117 through the eighth grade. She continued her education at Hallam High School, graduating with honors as salutatorian on May 11, 1939. She worked on the farm with her parents after graduation and also helped other families as a hired girl when they needed help.
After World War II broke out, she took a job at Fairmont Creamery, breaking eggs for the military at home and overseas. These eggs were dried and used in military meals which did not require refrigeration and could be reconstituted later. After some time, she was advanced to work in the test room testing eggs, cream, milk and butter. On March 10, 1943, she was united in marriage to Robert Tenopir of Crete while he was home on Army leave. When Robert’s father was diagnosed with cancer, she quit her job to help on the Tenopir family farm. When Robert returned from the army in 1945, they started farming on land three miles north of Wilber, raising chickens, ducks, geese and hogs, as well as milking cows as all farmers did in those days.
Their first child, Betty Ann, was born premature on May 1, 1947, and lived only a short time. John Robert, Jeanette Marie and Teresa Ann followed, all being born in the time they lived on the farm. After losing crops to heavy rain and high floodwaters followed by drought, they gave up farming and moved to Crete in November 1957. Sylvia then worked for Dorsey Café evenings until Robert was able to secure a full-time job. After that, she was a stay-at-home mother, caring for the children and raising a large garden. Later, she worked for Crete Public Schools and the city library.
From her vegetable garden, she canned and froze much of the produce for the winter and shared the extra with friends and neighbors. She had an extensive iris garden and learned how to hybridize plants. She shared iris plants that went to several states through Iris Societies. She exhibited and received many awards in flower shows. Later she added African Violets to her indoor collection. Sylvia often donated plants to civic groups, local organizations and Regional Iris Society auctions.
Sylvia served as a typist with the American Red Cross for 35 years at local blood drives in Crete, volunteered with the Veterans Administration Medical Center in Lincoln for 19 years and helped with quilting at the Crete Senior Center. In 1978, she was honored in the permanent 1976-77 edition of Who’s Who in Nebraska. For 26 years, she worked for the Saline County Election Board as well as several other elections.
She was an assistant superintendent of flowers with the Saline County Fair for 10 years. Sylvia enjoyed baking kolache and rolls for organizations and friends. She enjoyed belonging to the organizations that mirrored her varied interests, and Sylvia served as an officer in many specialized plant society groups such as the Federated Garden Club, Blue Valley Iris Society, Lincoln Iris Society, American Iris Society, American Rose Society, Town and Country African Violet Society and the Crete Garden Club. Additionally, she was the Round Robin chairman for Region 21 for the Iris Society.
A patriotic individual, she was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 147, serving as historian, secretary and all-around typist. While being an accomplished individual in many areas, she was not immune to health issues. In 1990, she became a cancer survivor, having survived melanoma. She also experienced Bell’s Palsy, a ruptured appendix (as a child), short-term paralysis from lymphoma (tumor) and a variety of surgeries for a number of physical ailments.
She is survived by her son, John of Lincoln; daughter, Jeanette Galliardt of Marlborough, Massachusetts; daughter, Teresa Unruh (Gary) of Newton, Kansas; grandchildren, Laura (Galliardt) Moulton (David) of Auburn, Massachusetts, Michael Galliardt of Worcester, Massachusetts, Lisa (Unruh) Dick (Ward) of Newton, Kansas, and Kristin (Unruh) Nolan (Alex) of Shelby Township, Michigan; great-grandchildren, Thomas Merrill Moulton of Auburn, Massachusetts, and Mackenzie Dick, Jocelyn Dick and Hunter Dick of Newton, Kansas; sister, LaVerne Johnston (Harry) of Lincoln; and brother, Milo Rejcha (Alice) of Lincoln and Crete.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; infant daughter, Betty Ann; her parents; and sisters, Evelyn and Helen.
A private graveside service was held. Memorial contributions may be made to the UNL Czech Language Foundation or to the American Iris Society in lieu of flowers. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kunclfh.com.
