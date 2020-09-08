Benches are available for naming rights which will include a plaque placed on them. In addition to supporting the new library and community room, donors may be eligible to receive a Nebraska state tax credit. Donations over $10,000 will receive a 20% Nebraska state tax credit and donations from $5,000-$9,999 will receive a 10% Nebraska state tax credit. The Community Development Assistance Act grant will expire on Nov. 8. There are six benches available for naming rights at $5,000 a piece, the small study room and periodical reading room for $10,000 each, teen study room for $15,000 and the children’s reading garden for $30,000.