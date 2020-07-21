Every Friday, Crete Public Schools Superintendent Joshua McDowell will post updates for the community, parents and staff on Crete Public Schools Facebook page.
These updates are to create ongoing and consistent transparent communication from the school district.
During the update on July 17, McDowell encouraged those who missed, or want to re-watch, the Return to Learn town hall meeting to visit Crete Public Schools' Youtube page.
Information will also be posted on Crete Public Schools’ website under a COVID-19 tab.
McDowell reminded parents and the community about the virtual Spanish town hall that was to be July 21 at 6 p.m.
On Wednesday, July 22, a document will be posted to the CPS website with answers to questions being sent in about the plan to return to in-person classes on Aug. 12 and 13.
One question McDowell addressed in his Friday update was about open houses.
In August if the district decides the schools are in the green tier, or low risk for COVID-19 spread, open houses will be held. If the district decides it is in the orange or yellow tier, or higher risk for COVID-19 spread, open houses will be different. In this case, one open house will be held on Aug. 10 for new students to Crete Public Schools and students transitioning into new buildings.
For more information, visit Crete Public Schools Facebook page or website, www.creteschools.com.
