Crete went black during the storm on the night of June 4 through the morning of June 5.
Part of a 34.5 kilovolt transmission line came down across Highway 33 at Boswell. This line feeds all of Crete, City Administrator Tom Ourada said.
The Crete Police Department blocked the highway for the electric department to repair the line and it put it back up.
A transmission line near Hawthorne Avenue also had a large cottonwood tree fall into it.
The decision was made to reroute the transmission line and remove the tree in the morning of June 5.
The whole city of Crete except the Crete Mills was without power for a couple of hours during the night.
