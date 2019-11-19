Steven B. Ottmann
March 7, 1946 – Nov. 11, 2019
Steven Brown Ottmann was born March 7, 1946, in Hamburg, Iowa, to Floyd John and L. Ruth (Brown) Ottmann and passed away Nov. 11, 2019, in Crete at the age of 73 years, 8 months and 4 days. Steve grew up in Rockport, Missouri, and graduated from Omaha North High School with the class of 1964.
On Aug. 28, 1966, Steve was united in marriage to Judith Ann Hall in Coleridge, and to this union three children were born. Steve taught mathematics at Southeast Community College in Lincoln for 39 1/2 years. In 2013, he retired from teaching and was elected to the SCC Board of Governors as the member at large. He continued to serve on the board until his passing. Steve was a longtime donor at the Nebraska Community Blood Bank. Family and friends could often find Steve bidding on a good deal at a Ficke & Ficke auction, assisting with the Sons of the American Legion and raising money for the Dorchester community Fourth of July activities. He also loved spending time with his family.
Survivors cherishing his memory include his wife of 53 years, Judith Ann Hall Ottmann; three children, Mariah and husband Bruce DeFord, Stefanie Ottmann and Steven and wife Amy Ottmann; five grandchildren, Olivia, John, Christina, Gwendolyn and Stefanie; and a host of friends. Steven will be truly missed in the Dorchester community and in all of our lives.
A funeral service was held Nov. 15, 2019, at the Dorchester United Methodist Church, with the Rev. Dr. Paixao Baptista officiating. A graveside service and interment were in the Dorchester cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that friends donate blood at the nearest blood bank or make a financial donation to a future SCC scholarship for a local student. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.zabkafuneralhome.com.
