As the 1967-68 head coach of the Wilber-Clatonia girls' basketball team sat down on the red velvet couch, put his cup of coffee down and took a bite of his piece of three-layer chocolate cake, he started to complain about how hard he is working.
Gene Steinmeyer, a senior at the time, watched as he made banners to get out of class.
In that moment, he knew that was the job for him.
Steinmeyer coached women’s basketball until 2000 when he retired.
But his coaching career is not over yet.
On June 25, Steinmeyer, a member of the Doane Athletics Hall of Fame, was named an assistant coach for the Doane University women’s basketball team for the 2020-21 season.
This announcement was made by Head Coach Ryan Baumgartner.
“The reason I am excited to be back is really simple,” Steinmeyer said. “And that’s Ryan Baumgartner.”
Steinmeyer said he is excited to work under Baumgartner because he is a strong, confident coach with the knowledge to lead the team to success.
“The real reason I came back to help was – I owe Doane for giving me a chance to become a college coach, but mostly I came back because of Ryan,” Steinmeyer said.
Steinmeyer will return to the sidelines on Aug. 1, after being a volunteer coach for the last two months of the 2019-20 season.
“I am very excited to add Coach Steinmeyer to our staff as he brings a wealth of basketball knowledge and experience as a college coach,” Baumgartner said in a press release.
Steinmeyer served as head coach of the Doane women’s basketball team from 1984 to 2000. During that time, he led the program to three consecutive National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics tournament semifinal appearances. The team had 360 wins during his 15 seasons as head coach.
The Tigers held a winning record for 13 out of the 15 seasons Steinmeyer coached and were consistently ranked in the NAIA top 10 from 1995-1999.
Steinmeyer left Doane in 2000 to lead the NCAA Division II Northwest Missouri State women’s basketball team as head coach.
Steinmeyer retired in 2012 after 13 seasons at NWMSU.
After leaving Missouri, Steinmeyer returned to Crete and opened Legendary Travel in 2019.
Steinmeyer said he will split his time working for Doane and Legendary Travel, but is confident in his office staff while he will be full-time at Doane.
The Tigers' first season game is scheduled for Oct. 21 at 5 p.m. in Haddix Gymnasium at Doane.
