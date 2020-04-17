With COVID-19 regulations and guidelines changing at an unprecedented speed, it can be hard to stay active.
But Crete resident Tom Roth is looking to change that.
Roth is a local personal trainer, and when gyms started to close last month in order to maintain social distancing, he knew he had to find another way to keep his clients' motivation up.
He has moved his format to home workouts and tries to get clients outside if possible.
“The transition has worked very well,” Roth said. “It’s been enjoyable to find solutions to help people stay on track for meeting their goals.”
Roth earned a physical education degree from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 1976. He has previously offered services in the downtown YMCA in Lincoln before coming to the Crete area.
During normal times, Roth spends Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays with his clients, going through routines or certain areas of concentration. With people having to work out outside their homes, Rot adjusts as he sees fit, using equipment they have available or even lending his own, if the situation calls for it.
“Working out should be a part of everyone’s lifestyle,” Roth said. “In fact, the transition from gym to home is easier than people may think.”
Roth said there are, however, some noticeable differences when it comes to home workouts, such as no social interruptions, no waiting to use equipment and time saved not having to commute to and from locations.
According to Roth, he is available to work with anyone who is looking for guidance in their fitness life and he encourages people to reach out if desired.
Email Roth at TomRothwellness@yahoo.com to set up a free 15-minute consultation.
