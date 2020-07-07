Stanley E. Rychecky
April 4, 1947 – June 26, 2020
Stanley Edward Rychecky, 73, passed away unexpectedly June 26, 2020, at his home in Crete. He was the husband of Rebecca (Kunc) Rychecky. They shared 50 years of marriage together.
Stan was born in 1947 in Lincoln, the son of Edward and Louise (Boom) Rychecky. He graduated in 1965 from Crete Public Schools. After attending Milford Trade School, for building and construction, he worked in Iowa for a short period of time. He returned to Crete and was employed by Crete Mills for 46 years. Stan belonged to the Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Crete. He enjoyed spending time with his family and working on the farm. He will be remembered for his ability to strike up a conversation with anyone, his commitment to his lawn and garden and his love for old country music.
Stan is survived by his wife, one sibling, four children, seven grandchildren, one great granddaughter, two nephews and one niece. Survivors include the following: Rebecca (Kunc) Rychecky, Lynette Rychecky of Lincoln, Erin (Kyle) Asher of Atkinson, Trish Splichal of Wilber, Heidi Brinkman Kovar (Tim) Heller of Crete, Doug (Donna) Brinkman of Butte, Montana, Nick Kovar (Breanna Sensibaugh) of Wilber, Brandon Kovar (Kaitlin Buresh) of Wilber, Carly and Delaney Splichal of Wilber, Ryder, Briggs and McCormick Asher of Atkinson, Elsie Splichal of Wilber, Todd (Micki) Rychecky of Colorado, Cory Rychecky of Arizona and Kristi Rychecky of Colorado. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Louise (Boom) Rychecky, in-laws, Robert and Irene (Javorsky) Kunc, two siblings, Gary Rychecky and Charlene Rychecky, and nephew, Justin Kunc.
A celebration of life was held July 6. Memorial contributions to the family are to be designated at a later date. Condolences may be left for the family at www.kunclfh.com.
