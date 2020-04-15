Area tracks and baseball diamonds are silent after the spring sports season for both high school and college was canceled. That includes track and field, baseball, softball, golf, soccer and tennis. Crete/Wilber/Friend sports editor Stephanie Croston took a drive recently to visit the empty stadiums and ball fields. Watch for her "Wish You Were Here" series on the Crete News, Wilber Republican and Friend Sentinel Facebook pages and on Stephanie's Twitter page (@SCIStephanie).
