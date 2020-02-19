One Crete wrestler will represent CHS at the state tournament starting Thursday, Feb. 20. Dylan White finished third at 170 pounds and will compete in Omaha.
White (34-9) will wrestle Cooper Hancock of Wahoo (25-6) in the first round. Class B matches start at 9:30 a.m.
Coach Nicco Salvador said the CHS senior had a good tournament, going 3-1 with a pin. He pinned Jackson Phelps of Hastings in 5:51 in the first round, then lost to Kobe Lyons of York by pin in 4:21.
Salvador said Lyons is a good wrestler and took it to White. The loss dropped him to the consolation semifinals, where a win earns a trip to state and a loss ends the season.
White wrestled Carson Ross of Platteview and needed overtime before winning 3-1.
White scored an escape in the second period for a 1-0 lead. With 30 seconds to go in the third period, he was called for locked hands, and Ross was awarded a penalty point to tie the score.
“Now we had to ride him to get to overtime,” Salvador said. “Dylan made me look smart. There were a couple times he (Ross) was close to an escape, but he rode him out.”
Salvador said White didn’t panic heading into vertime. He took Ross down 20 seconds into the extra period for the win.
“It was a great match. I was happy to see him come out on the right side,” the coach said.
In the consolation finals, White beat Morgan Koch of Omaha Roncalli 4-2 to place third.
“He controlled the match and wrestled our pace, our tempo,” Salvador said.
Senior Sean Buchanan finished his career in the consolation semifinals. Salvador said the 126-pound bracket was one of the toughest in Class B with six rated wrestlers.
Buchanan opened against Bryan Nadrchal of Platteview and made one mistake, Salvador said, losing by pin in 4:44. He came back to pin Konnor Howard of Adams Central in 3:18 to get to the consolation semifinals. There he was pinned by Tyler Curtis of Blair in 2:43 to end his season.
“It’s sad to see his season come to an end,” Salvador said. “Thanks to Sean for his career and what he did for Crete.”
Conner Lomax (120), Kennedy Vicente Vasquez (195), Alejandro Blanco (220) and William Pyper (285) were each 0-2, and Zachary Binder (152) was 1-2.
