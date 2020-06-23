The 2020 summer season got off to a rough start for the Crete-Milford Nestle Purina Junior Legion baseball team.
CM hosted Millard Red and Lincoln Lutheran June 20 and lost 17-3 and 11-2, respectively.
Millard Red scored nine runs in the first inning to put game one out of reach. Crete-Milford committed seven errors and walked eight batters in the four-inning game.
Brock Heusinkvelt, Conner Lomax and Kaden Lowery had the team’s three hits. Luke Menagh and Lomax each pitched two innings.
CM cut its errors and upped its hits in game two but still came up short.
Lincoln Lutheran opened with six runs in the first inning. Crete-Milford scored two in the bottom of the inning, but that was all the runs it could muster.
Heusinkvelt and Mason Crumbless had two hits each for CM. Madaux DeLong drove in a run.
Crete-Milford (0-2) was scheduled to host Hickman and Waverly June 23 and Seward June 24 as part of a tournament. The team will host Mt. Michael Sunday, June 28, and Fort Calhoun Monday, June 29.
