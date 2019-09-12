A hot, humid day provided the backdrop for Crete cross country’s opening meet of the 2019 season.
Although the Cardinals did not bring home any hardware, Coach Drew Rische was excited about his team’s potential.
“I’m super anxious to see where this team can go in the coming weeks,” he said.
The team is young and still learning how to cope with the elements during a race and get tougher mentally, he said.
“I also think that, with a young team, we need to focus on doing the small things right to better prepare ourselves for a peak performance (hydration, nutrition, warm-up, stretching, cool down, etc). These are things that we can and will fix going forward,” he said.
Jennifer Cardoso led the girls’ team with an 81st-place finish and time of 24:49.56. Ames Andelt was top boys’ runner in 86th and 20:25.24.
Up next for the Cardinals is the Aurora Invitational Friday, Sept. 13. Races start at 4:15 p.m. at the Poco Creek Golf Course in Aurora.
