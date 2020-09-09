Tram Ngo of Crete earned her first golf medal of the season Sept. 4, placing sixth at Hidden Acres in Beatrice. Ngo shot a 54-47 101.
“She was very happy,” Coach Julie Foster said, adding that her second nine holes was her first round in the 40s this season.
Crete was scheduled to play in a triangular at York Tuesday, Sept. 10.
