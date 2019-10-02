Crete Head Coach Mark Newmyer said his football team will be ready to go to work this week as it faces a 2-3 Seward squad in Seward Friday, Oct. 4.
Newmyer said his team will have to fix a few things after dropping Friday’s game against Hastings 44-7 at Al Papik Field in Crete.
“We played a fast physical team in Hastings. Offensively their blitz and penetration hurt us. It’s something that we are going to work hard on fixing,” Newmyer said after the Cardinals fell to 2-3 on the season.
Hastings improves its record to 4-1. The Tigers average 39 points a game and spread Crete out to gain 487 total yards. They rushed for 374 yards on 42 carries. Trevor Sullivan and Jarrett Synek rushed for 116 and 104 yards, respectively, for the Tigers.
“Defensively they were able to spread us out and run the ball. They were very efficient in the pass game ,as well. We are going to get back to work on Monday and attack Seward week with a lot of energy and excitement,” Newmyer said.
Hastings played extremely good defense as it held Crete to 76 total yards.
Defensively Crete was led by Dylan White with eight solo tackles. Zach Fye followed with six and Sergio Silveyra and Isaac Kracl each came up with five tackles.
