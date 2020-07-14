Zach Fye represented the Crete Cardinals in the first football game in the nation since March at the 62nd Nebraska Shrine Bowl on July 11.
Fye was part of the South team. The South team won 30-6 on the almost 90-degree day in Kearney in front of over 2,500 family members and friends. The North team was favored to win by three touchdowns.
The North and South teams arrived at the University of Nebraska at Kearney on Monday to begin the week. All 90 players passed their screening for COVID-19.
Fye said the week was busy with two or three practices a day, team bonding and education on the Shriners Hospitals for Children. The Shriners Hospital for Children provides pediatric specialty care for children up to age 18, regardless of the patients’ ability to pay.
The Shrine Bowl is a non-profit annual event to raise awareness and funds to benefit the Shriners Hospitals for Children.
Because of COVID-19 precautions, the players were not able to physically meet kids from the Shrine Hospital, as is tradition. Instead, they held virtual web conferences with three patients. During the web conferences, the players learned the stories of the kids and did activities including using a prosthetic arm to place blocks in a basket.
The first two days were more difficult because many of his teammates were Cardinal rivals. After that, the team became “close knit,” Fye said. Throughout the week, his team bowled and played mini golf and laser tag to strengthen that bond.
Since former Cardinal Connor Crumbliss transferred from Crete to Sandy Creek before Fye got the opportunity to compete with him, Fye was especially excited to have him on the team. He was also glad to play with other athletes who competed in the River Battle Bowl, an annual high school all-star game against athletes from Iowa in November.
The South team was coached by Ryan Thompson of Ashland-Greenwood.
“[The coaches] were all about the energy and having fun and playing hard,” Fye said. “It was a really positive environment.”
The original date for the Shrine Bowl was June 6, but because of guidelines stating contact sports could not start until July 1, the date was pushed back.
“It was the perfect ending to my high school career as a Crete Cardinal,” Fye said. “It was awesome to represent my community, coaches, friends and family on live television in this prestigious game…and portray what Crete represents.”
Fye will be attending Doane University this fall. He will continue his athletic career by competing for Doane track and field.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.