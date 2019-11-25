Doane University Head Women’s Basketball Coach Sheronda Powell has resigned, effective immediately, Director of Athletics Matt Franzen announced Nov. 25.
“We want to thank Coach Powell for her time at Doane and wish her the best,” Franzen said.
Powell was named Head Coach of the Doane women’s basketball team on July 24, 2019. The Tigers are 0-6 to start the season. Marissa Webb, in her first year as an assistant coach for the Tigers, announced her resignation last week. Daymarcco Green, Powell’s graduate assistant coach on staff, also resigned from his position earlier this month.
Moving forward, Ryan Baumgartner will assume the role of interim head coach for the women’s basketball team beginning on Wednesday, Nov. 27, and will lead the Tigers through the remainder of the season. Baumgartner served as a graduate assistant for the women’s program from 2015-17 and has been the top assistant coach for the Doane men’s basketball team since the fall of 2017. During his time working with the women’s program, Baumgartner helped develop 2017 GPAC Player-of-the-Year Hanah Barnard. He graduated from Doane in 2014 and was a four-year member of the Tigers basketball team. Baumgartner earned a master’s degree in business management in 2017 from Doane.
Starting in January 2020, former Doane Women’s Basketball Head Coach Gene Steinmeyer will join the Tiger staff as an assistant coach. Steinmeyer was the Doane head women’s basketball coach from 1984-2000, leading the Tigers to the NAIA semifinals in 1996, 1997, and 1998. He left Doane to take the helm at NCAA Division II Northwest Missouri State where he led the Bearcats women’s basketball team to a Final Four appearance in 2011. Steinmeyer retired in 2012 following 13 seasons at NWMSU. He is a member of the Doane Athletics Hall of Fame as a coach (2009) and as a member of the three semifinalist teams (2018) that were inducted.
Doane’s next game is Tuesday, Nov. 26, at College of Saint Mary in Omaha. Serving as the coach for the Tigers in that game to bridge between head coaches will be Rick Schmuecker. He served as an assistant in the women’s program for nine years (2003-12), which included a pair of national tournament appearances. Schmuecker, Assistant Athletics Director for Athletics Communication, has worked behind the scenes of the women’s basketball program since joining Doane in 2001, following two years as a student-coach at Midland University.
The Tigers' athletic department will have no further comment at this time.
