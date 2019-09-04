The 2019 football season for the Crete Cardinals started with two quick defensive touchdowns as the Cardinals rolled over Lexington 33-14 at Ray Ehlers Field in Lexington Aug. 30.
Crete’s Nigel Bridger intercepted a Lexington pass and returned it 85 yards with just over three minutes gone since the opening kickoff. Jaedon Lothrop then recovered a Minuteman fumble 23 seconds later in the end zone to put the Cardinals up 13-0 a with 7:36 left in the first quarter.
Crete coach Mark Newmyer said the early defensive touchdowns made the game easier for him and his team.
“It relaxed me a ton. The play calling at that point was easier. There was no pressure, and we were able to call what we wanted,” Newmyer said. “We stuck to the offense plan and didn’t have to change what we do on offense.”
Crete controlled the entire game as it built a 27-7 lead by halftime.
Lexington did cut the lead to six when the Minutemen scored with 1:47 left in the first quarter.
But the Cardinals struck again in the first quarter when Zach Fye connected with Zach Turner for a 40-yard touchdown with 55 second before the quarter ended. Lothrop picked up his second touchdown of the game with 8:21 left in the second period when he busted into the end zone on a 3-yard run making the score 27-7.
Each team scored in the fourth quarter with Lexington scoring on a 60-yard pass with 5:35 left in the contest.
Crete’s Jaxon Weyand scored the final touchdown on a 4-yard run with 2:30 remaining. Alexis Carbajal added three extra points for Crete.
Newmyer said he felt good about the Crete defense that did give up 386 yards.
“We bent, but we didn’t break,” he said.
Newmyer said the way the Cardinals prepared and took the field was also a difference maker.
“We played with a lot of energy. We took the field with energy and that helped calm me down as a new coach. We turned that energy in physical play,” he said.
The Cardinals totaled 252 yards and were led by Fye with 103 rushing on six carries and had 51 yards passing. Bridger rushed for 55 yards on 18 carries. Turner had 42 yards receiving with one catch.
Carter Reckling paced the defense with six tackles including three sacks. Trevor Malone, Lothrop and Weyand each came up with five tackles.
