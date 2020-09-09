The Crete boys’ tennis team played a competitive dual with the Lincoln Southeast JV team last week.
Aiden McDowell won his singles match 8-1 and teamed with Thomas Kennedy-Croft to win their doubles match 8-6.
“I was pleased with their effort,” Coach Todd Sandberg said.
The Cardinals played in a tournament at Lincoln North Star Sept. 5, competing in “brutally hot” conditions, Sandberg said.
“This was a very tough tournament,” he said.
Most of the teams were Class A, he said, but Crete represented itself well.
Crete beat a team from Fremont 7-6 (7-5) in doubles. Isaac Penate played well at No. 2 singles, as well.
Each player had five matches and were exhausted by the end of the day, Sandberg said.
“But they’re trying something new,” he said. “They’re going up against kids who have played longer.”
Sandberg said the athletes are improving as the season goes along. He said he’s been told they’re spending extra time playing after school and on weekends.
The Cardinals are scheduled to host their first home dual Thursday, Sept. 10, at 4 p.m. when Nebraska City comes to town.
“They’ve been road warriors,” he said. “It will be cool to play in Crete.”
