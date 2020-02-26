by Stephanie Croston
for The Crete News
Crete senior Dylan White ended his high school wrestling career at the Class B state tournament Feb. 20-22, going 1-2 at 170 pounds.
“We knew he had a tough draw,” Coach Nicco Salvador said.
White opened Feb. 20 against Cooper Hancock of Wahoo and lost by pin in 2:17. The score was tied 3-3 after the first period, and White wrestled well, Salvador said.
“I was impressed with how he wrestled on his feet,” he said.
The loss dropped White into the consolation bracket. In his first match Feb. 21, White beat Brandon Kabourek of Omaha Gross 5-0.
“He took care of business over someone he should’ve,” Salvador said. “He looked good on his feet and wrestled tough on top. It was a typical Dylan White match.”
White then wrestled Brett Tinker of Pierce and lost 13-2. Salvador said Tinker is strong and fast, and, although White trailed big, the Crete senior never gave up.
“He pushed the pace and earned a stalling call,” Salvador said. “He had a nice attempt at a big move, but it went out of bounds.”
Salvador was pleased overall with how White wrestled in his second trip to the state tournament. Both years, White won a match, he said.
“He took pride in wrestling for Crete,” Salvador said.
White has already signed to wrestle at Doane University next year.
B170
Dylan White (CRETE) pinned by Cooper Hancock (Wahoo) 2:17; def. Brandon Kabourek (Omaha Gross Catholic) 5-0; def. by Brett Tinker (Pierce) 13-2
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.