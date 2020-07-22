The Crete-Milford seniors are on a roll, picking up three more wins in last week’s action.
CM beat Fairbury 3-2 in eight innings July 14, Beatrice 5-3 July 16 and Chick-fil-A 11-10 in nine innings July 18.
In the top of the eighth at Fairbury, Ethan Zegers led off with an infield single and took second on a passed ball. A ground out moved Zegers to third, and he scored the go-ahead run on a wild pitch.
Fairbury went one-two-three in the bottom of the inning for the Crete-Milford win.
Kevin Coffey drove in two runs for CM, which finished with four hits. Braden Schmeckpeper and Jaxson Dittmer pitched for CM. Schmeckpeper struck out nine in six innings of work.
CM had to come from behind at Beatrice July 16. The team trailed 3-1 going into the seventh and opened the top of the inning with two quick outs.
Hunter Betts got things going when he reached on an error. Tadd TeBrink, Trenton Stauffer and Travis Sweeny drew consecutive walks to bring Betts home and make the score 3-2. Zegers singled to drive in TeBrink, then Coffey drew a walk to score Stauffer and give CM a 4-3 lead. Dittmer then walked to drive in Sweeney.
Beatrice rallied in the bottom of the seventh but left runners on second and third.
Zegers and Voboril pitched for CM, allowing 10 hits. At the plate, CM recorded three hits, including a double by TeBrink.
A nine-inning thriller capped the week for the CM seniors. CM scored six runs in the sixth to take a 9-6 lead. Another run in the eighth pushed the lead to 10-6, but Chick-fil-A scored four in the top of the ninth to tie the score at 10-10.
With one out in the bottom of the ninth, Sweeney singled to right and stole second. Betts singled to center to drive in Sweeney for the walk-off win.
Betts finished the game 3-5 with three RBIs. TeBrink and Lucas Lenhoff drove in two each, and Lenhoff was also 3-5 including a double. Zegers and Sweeney had two hits each with one of Sweeney’s a triple.
Four pitchers saw time on the mound for CM – Lenhoff, Madaux DeLong, Voboril and Gage Schrunk.
The CM seniors, now 4-12, were scheduled to play a double header against Judds Brothers Construction July 21, host Post 8 July 21 and visit Roncalli Wednesday, July 22.
