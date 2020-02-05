Crete’s girls continued their run through the 2019-20 season last week, going 3-0 en route to the Central Conference championship.
Crete opened the tournament Jan. 28 with a 57-37 win over Holdrege in Crete. The Cardinals led 35-12 at halftime.
On Jan. 30, CHS defeated York 56-30, holding the Dukes to eight points in the second and third quarters combined. Morgan Maly notched a double double with 39 points and 15 rebounds against YHS. Hannah Newton delivered five assists and grabbed two steals.
Maly led the team again Feb. 1 in a 62-18 win over Grand Island Northwest in the championship game, a rematch of the Class B state title game in 2019. Maly scored 30 points and grabbed 14 rebounds.
The Cardinal defense suffocated the Vikings after the first quarter, allowing six points the rest of the game.
“Our defense was exceptional both games as we held two very good offensive teams to 30 and 18 points,” Coach John Larsen said. “We also executed our offense really well as we had less than 10 turnovers each game.”
Crete (16-0) was to be on the road this week, traveling to Columbus Feb. 3 for a game postponed from earlier this season, to Schuyler Feb. 4 and to Blair Saturday, Feb. 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.