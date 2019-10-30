The final game of the season for the Crete Cardinal football team went its way as it defeated York 34-27.
Crete finished the 2019 season with a 3-6 record.
“I’m really proud of our guys with the way they prepared for this game and then the effort they gave on Friday,” Coach Mark Newmyer said. “It would have been real easy after the last couple weeks to sack the bats, but this group didn’t and that all falls on the shoulders of our seniors. They wanted to go out on a high note and that’s what happened on Friday night.”
The final score wasn’t as close as appeared as York scored its final touchdown with no time left on the clock.
“I thought York did some uncharacteristic things in the first half with some penalties and a turnover, and we were able to capitalize,” Newmyer said. “Then in the second half they came out and did some very York (things) with the effort and fire that they played with to get themselves back into the game.”
Jaxon Weyand led the way for the Cardinals with three touchdowns and 141 yards on nine carries. The sophomore scored on runs of 46 and nine yards and caught a nine-yard touchdown pass from Zach Fye. He also added two points on a two-point conversion pass from Nigel Bridger.
Fye started the scoring for Crete on a four-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. He teamed up with Trevor Malone on a 10-yard touchdown pass with 4:39 left in the first quarter. Alexis Carbajal added the PAT to give Crete a 13-0 lead.
York was able to score a touchdown and extra point before the Cardinals built their lead to 27-7. Weyand score two Crete touchdowns and the two-point conversion with 3:30 left before halftime.
York added 14 points in the third period. Both teams went scoreless until Weyand scored on a nine-yard run with 2:01 left in the game to give the Cardinals a 34-21 lead. Carbajal kicked the point after.
“The final offensive drive was exactly what we need to finish on top. After the long third down completion, Zach (Fye), knowing the situation and being the vet that he is, began to use the clock in our favor and making York use their timeouts and then to close the drive out with a score was exactly what we needed,” Newmyer said.
Defensively the Cardinals were led by Braden Schmeckpeper and Owen Kuntz with six and a half tackles.
Fye was 10-14 passing for 126 yards and Zach Turner caught five passes for 64 yards.
