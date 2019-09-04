Crete softball used nine extra-base hits to pick up a pair of wins last week, beating Norris 5-0 and Seward 12-1.
“We were really good last week,” Coach Shawn Carr said. “This team is built around offense, and the offense was good.”
In the Cardinals’ 5-0 win over Norris Aug. 27, CHS finished with eight hits including a double and a triple by Izzy Eltze and a home run by Lexi Mach.
Eltze was 4-4 in the game, and Mach drove in three runs. Mach was also the winning pitcher, striking out six in seven innings.
The Cardinals kept hitting for distance Aug. 29 at Seward. Eltze was 3-4 with two triples and a grand slam, and Leah Jurgens and Cassidy Skillett added a home run each.
“Izzy had a great week,” Carr said.
Part of her success is because runners reach base ahead of her, and the hitters behind her are swinging the bat well, too, Carr said.
The Cardinals also create match-up problems with four consecutive left-handers in the lineup.
Mach was the winning pitcher, allowing just one earned run in five innings.
The week ahead for the Cardinals (5-0) is busy, with a trip to Fairbury Sept. 3, a visit from Bennington Thursday, Sept. 5, and a tournament at Waverly Saturday, Sept. 7.
Fairbury, ranked preseason No. 2 in Class C, is coming off a second-place finish at the Seward Invite, and Bennington, ranked preseason No. 8 in Class B, was third in Seward.
“We will have to play well,” Carr said.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.