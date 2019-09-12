A slow second half led to Crete’s first loss, 35-14, to Class B’s fifth-rated Norris in its home opener at Al Papik Field at Doane University Friday, Sept. 6.
Norris got on the scoreboard first on a 16-yard pass with 2:55 to play in the first quarter. The Cardinals tied the score when Nigel Bridger pushed into the end zone on a 1-yard run with 7:30 to go in the second quarter.
Alexis Carbajal added the extra for Crete. Bridger ran for 56 yards in the contest on 15 rushes.
Norris scored on a 2-yard run before halftime and opened the game up early in the second half when they returned the second half kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown.
Crete Coach Mark Newmyer said the second half kickoff return hurt the Cardinals.
“I think the biggest thing that happened in the game was the kickoff return for a touchdown to begin the second half. That took some wind out of our sails, especially considering the stop that we had right before the half,” Newmyer said.
The Titans scored two more touchdowns before Crete got a touchdown by Jaxon Weyand on a 22-yard run with 4:10 left in the fourth quarter. Carbajal kicked the extra point.
Weyand equaled Bridger with 56 rushing yards on nine carries.
Newmyer said the Cardinals were able to create some offense, but hit a few snags along the way.
“We were able to do some decent things on offense after that but a couple of times got off schedule with a negative play and couldn't recover from it. I was still extremely proud of our boys' effort throughout the game,” he said.
Crete finished the game with 240 total yards as Zach Fye passed for 95 yards connecting on 10 of 18 passes. Weyand caught four passes for 52 yards.
Bridger and Jaedon Lothrop led the defense with seven tackles each.
Newmyer said he ready for a new of practice and a tough game this week.
“I'm excited to get back to work and prepare for a very tough and physical Plattsmouth team this Friday,” Newmyer said.
The Cardinals, 1-1, travel to face Plattsmouth, 1-1, Friday, Sept. 13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.