A full week saw the Crete-Milford seniors end still searching for the first win of the summer.
CM hosted the Chick-Fil-A seniors June 29 and lost 13-5. On July 1, the team gave up a lead in a 5-3 loss at Syracuse. Auburn blanked CM 16-0 July 2, and Blair handed the team an 11-2 loss July 5.
Against Chick-Fil-A, the team finished with three hits, including a double by Kevin Coffey, four stolen bases, and four CM batters reached by being hit.
Lucas Lenhoff, Jaxson Dittmer and Hunter Betts each pitched for CM.
CM led 3-1 going into the bottom of the fifth inning against Syracuse but allowed four runs and then couldn’t get the offense going in the sixth or seventh innings.
Lenhoff led the way with a double, and CM stole six bases, led by three by Ethan Zegers.
Braden Schmeckpeper, Zegers and Sweeney pitched, combining for seven strikeouts.
Auburn scored early and often and held the CM offense to just one hit, a single by Tadd TeBrink. Coffey, Betts, Mason Crumbliss and TeBrink each saw time on the mound.
At Blair, CM collected three singles in the game but gave up 11 hits.
Zegers and Lenhoff pitched for CM.
Crete-Milford (0-9) is next in action Wednesday, July 8, at Malcolm.
