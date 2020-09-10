The Crete softball team split two games early in the week, beating Fairbury 9-1 Sept. 1 but falling to Bennington 8-0 Sept. 3.
Crete swept its way through its home quadrangular Sept. 5, beating Ashland-Greenwood 8-4, Wahoo 6-1 and Waverly 11-3.
“It was a challenging week with several ranked opponents,” Coach KiLee Griffin said. “The girls played well, and I was proud of the girls going 4-1 on the week.”
Lexi Mach held Fairbury batters in check Tuesday, striking out five and allowing just three hits in five innings.
Meanwhile the Crete bats got hot against Fairbury’s Jami Mans. The Cardinals collected 12 hits in the game, led by a 3-3 day from Leah Jurgens, who doubled twice.
Mach, Cassidy Skillett, Marli Stones and Ashlyn Adam had two hits each, with Karlee Henning and Mach both hitting home runs.
Bennington turned the tables on Crete, scoring four runs in both the third and fifth innings.
Crete finished with four hits, one a double by Jordyn Coe.
Stones swung the hot bat for Crete in its opener Sept. 5 against Ashland-Greenwood. She was 2-3 with two home runs and four RBIs. Skillett added a home run, as well.
Mackenzie Steuer pitched 4 1/3 innings to get the win in the circle. She struck out eight.
Jurgens hit a home run and drove in two to lead the offense against Wahoo. Stones was 2-3.
Mach pitched the full six innings, striking out seven for the win.
The Cardinals finished the day against Waverly and scored five runs in the second to put the game out of reach.
Henning was 3-3 with a double and a grand slam and drove in five runs. Kaitlyn Wendt, Jurgens and Stones had two hits each.
Mach was the winning pitcher, going five innings and striking out three.
The Cardinals (7-3) are next in action Thursday, Sept. 10, at Aurora. On Saturday, Sept. 12, the team will play in a tournament at Hastings.
