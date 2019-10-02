The Crete softball team found itself in an unusual position last week – coming off a loss. But that didn’t bother the Cardinals, who came back to sweep their home tournament Sept. 28.
Crete traveled to Beatrice Sept. 26 and lost 8-6 on a walk-off home run by the Orange.
“It was a great game, a huge atmosphere,” Coach Shawn Carr said. “It was a good eye-opener.”
He said the Cardinals hadn’t practiced well leading up to that game, and that showed on the field. Carr described their play as unfocused and sloppy. But CHS responded well and played better as the game progressed, he said.
“They’re such a competitive group. They want to win every game,” he said.
Morgan Maly hit a solo home run for the Cardinals. Cassidy Skillet was 2-4 and drove in three runs, and Marli Stones was 2-3.
Crete hosted its home invitational Sept. 28 and went 3-0, beating Scottsbluff 16-1, Northwest 2-1 and Fairbury 12-3.
“Saturday we played great,” Carr said.
In the opener against Scottsbluff, Carr said the Cardinals overpowered the Bearcats, pounding 14 hits including five doubles, a triple and a home run. Six players had two hits. Maly doubled and tripled and drove in four, and Lexi Mach and Stones had three RBIs each.
Game two was a pitchers’ duel that CHS’s Lexi Mach won. Mach found herself in a couple pressure situations – bases loaded with no outs – and shut down the Vikings, Carr said.
Izzy Eltze hit a home run in the fourth inning to tie the game at 1-1, and Skillett drove in Maly with the go-ahead run.
In the championship game, the Cardinals beat Class C No. 1 Fairbury 12-3. CHS recorded 13 hits, including two home runs from Eltze and another from Maly.
“It’s a crazy stat. We’ve hit a home run in every game,” Carr said.
The week started with a rainout Sept. 24 against Milford. The game will not be rescheduled.
Crete (21-1) was to travel to Lakeview Sept. 30 and to Omaha Gross Oct. 1 before playing in the Central Conference tournament Friday, Oct. 4, in Hastings. District play starts Monday, Oct. 7.
