The 2019 softball season got off to a good start for Crete Aug. 23, as the Cardinals won the Aurora Invitational.
CHS was 3-0 with wins over Central City, Cozad and Gering.
“We’re excited to be 3-0,” Coach Shawn Carr said.
Crete started out by beating Central City 13-1. The Cardinals recorded 10 hits in the game, including a home run by Izzy Eltze and a double by Jordyn Coe.
“We hit the ball unbelievably well,” Carr said. “That’s what our team is built on. If we hit, we’ll be tough to beat.”
Eltze, Leah Jurgens and Karlee Henning had two hits each.
Lexi Mach and Mackenzie Steuer both saw time in the circle, each pitching two innings.
In game two, Crete shut out Cozad 8-0 behind four innings of shut-out work by Mach. Morgan Maly was a single shy of the cycle at the plate. She went 3-3 with a double, a triple and a home run and drove in two runs.
Carr said the game was played on a baseball field, and Maly’s home run hit the warning track.
Jurgens and Kaitlyn Wendt had two hits each, and Wendt drove in three runs. Eltze hit her second home run of the season, as well.
The championship game was “a great softball game,” Carr said.
Gering got on the board first with a run in the second inning, and Crete answered with a Mach home run in the bottom of the fourth to tie the score.
In the bottom of the seventh, Coe led off with a single, and Jeny Cardona came in to run for her. Cardona was out on a fielder’s choice by Marli Stones, who then advanced to second on a bunt single by Wendt.
Eltze drove in Stones on a single to center to win the game.
Carr said Crete lost to Gering in the championship game last season.
Coe finished the game with two hits, and Mach struck out five in seven innings.
Carr said Eltze, who was 4-10 with two home runs in the three games, was the offensive player of the week. Mach was his defensive player of the game for her work in the circle.
The Cardinals (3-0) have two games this week – home against Norris Aug. 27 and at Seward Thursday, Aug. 29.
