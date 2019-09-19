“We’re playing exceptional softball right now,” Crete Coach Shawn Carr said.
The Cardinals are still unbeaten in the 2019 season and have hit at least one home run in every game so far, which is a school record, he said.
“We are on a tear,” Carr said. “Our batting has been unreal.”
The hot hitting continued in five games last week. The Cardinals played in a triangular Sept. 12 and beat Aurora 6-1 and Schuyler 15-3.
CHS hit three home runs against Aurora, two by Morgan Maly, who was 2-3 with three RBIs, and one by Izzy Eltze, who also drove in two runs.
Lexi Mach got the win in the circle, pitching three innings and striking out four. Mackenzie Steuer pitched in relief.
The Cardinals scored 10 runs in the first inning against Schuyler to put the game away early. Maly hit another home run in this contest. Leah Jurgens, Mach, Maly and Marli Stones each hit a double. Stones also drove in three runs.
Steuer pitched two innings and struck out five for the win in the three-inning game.
On Sept. 14, the Cardinals swept three games, beating Hastings St. Cecilia 6-0, Blue Hill 15-3 and Adams Central 10-0.
Jurgens hit a double and a home run against Hastings St. Cecilia and drove in four runs. Eltze was 2-4 with a grand slam and six RBIs against Blue Hill, and Karlee Henning, Jurgens, Mach and Maly hit home runs against Adams Central. Jurgens also tripled and finished with five RBIs on the day.
Mach was the winning pitcher in all three games.
Carr was pleased to see that even the team’s outs are productive – sacrifice bunts and ground outs. The Cardinals have minimized strike-outs, as well.
“Every kid has been able to contribute,” he said.
Up next for the Cardinals (15-0) was York Sept. 16, Grand Island Central Catholic Sept. 17 and Southern Thursday, Sept. 19. Carr said GICC always plays Crete tough, and Southern is a decent Class C team.
