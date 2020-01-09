The Crete girls’ basketball team continued its march through Class B Jan. 2, beating Waverly 47-26.
Crete led 34-8 at halftime. Coach John Larsen said the Cardinals played well in the first half.
“Offensively we moved the ball to the right spots and converted when we had open opportunities,” he said. “The second half we didn’t press, and I think we lost some of our continuity and our execution was not the best.”
Morgan Maly scored 20 to lead the offense. Hannah Newton added 13. Maly also grabbed eight rebounds and four steals and delivered four assists.
The Cardinals (8-0) will be back in action Thursday, Jan. 9, when they travel to Lincoln Christian for a 6 p.m. game. The Crusaders (9-0) are atop the Class C1 power point standings.
On Saturday, Jan. 11, the Cardinals will host Wahoo (6-2) at 3 p.m.
