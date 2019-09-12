The Crete softball team continued its hot start to the season with five more wins last week, including a sweep of a quadrangular in Wahoo Sept. 7.
Coach Shawn Carr said the Cardinals continued to hit will, something they’re built around. He said Lexi Mach is currently swinging the best bat and has provided extra protection in the line-up for hitters like Izzy Eltze, Leah Jurgens and Morgan Maly.
“It makes life easier when you have players who can hit,” he said. “It’s been fun.”
The Cardinals opened the week with an 8-4 win over Fairbury Sept. 3. Eltze hit another home run and was 2-4. Jurgens added a triple, was 2-4 and drove in two runs. Maly also drove in two.
Mach got the win in the circle, pitching all seven innings and allowing just one earned run.
On Sept. 5, CHS hosted Bennington and beat the Badgers 8-0. Marli Stones went deep for the Cardinals, and Jurgens hit two doubles. Mach was the winning pitcher, striking out two in her four innings of work.
At Wahoo Saturday, Crete beat Ashland-Greenwood 7-3, Wahoo 5-1 and Waverly 13-4.
The power was on display again, as the Cardinals hit at least one home run in each game. Mach hit the round-tripper against Ashland-Greenwood. She was 2-3 with two RBIs in the game. Karlee Henning also drove in two. Maly hit a double, and Jurgens tripled.
Mach was the winning pitcher, striking out nine in six innings.
Maly had the hot bat against Wahoo, going 2-2 with a double and a home run. Mach struck out seven in six innings for the win.
The Cardinals pounded 14 hits in their win over Waverly, including doubles by Henning and Jurgens, a triple by Henning and home runs by Mach and Maly. Jurgens was 3-4, and Eltze, Maly, Cassidy Skillett, Stones and Henning had two hits each.
Mach pitched five innings for the win.
Although the team has been winning, Carr said it still needs to improve its defense.
“If we’d played sound defense last weekend, I don’t know if we give up a run,” he said.
Up next for the Cardinals (10-0) is a triangular at Schuyler Thursday, Sept. 12, and a tournament in Hastings Saturday, Sept. 14. On Monday, Sept. 16, CHS will host York at 6:30 p.m., and on Tuesday, Grand Island Central Catholic comes to Crete for a 6:30 p.m. game.
