The sophomore class at Crete High School is collecting shoes for a cause.
The shoe-raiser runs through Jan. 31, when the class will send all the used shoes it collects to Angel Bins, an organization that distributes the shoes to developing nations across the globe.
The class will receive money for the shoes it collects.
Angel Bins recycles, washes and sends the shoes to micro-entrepreneuers who repair or resell the shoes to people in their villages and communities, giving them an opportunity to provide for their families.
According to the Angel Bins website, the textile industry is the second most polluting industry in America. Americans throw away at least 300 million pairs of shoes each year, which end up in landfills. There, they can take 30 to 40 years to decompose.
Recycling them instead defers that waste from landfills. In its first six years, Angel Bins send more than three million pairs of shoes worldwide.
The class goal is to collect 2,500 pairs of shoes, either new or ones that are clean with no holes and some sole left. High heels are not accepted.
Shoes should be kept in pairs using rubber bands or tying the laces together. All shoes should be in wearable condition with no cracks or worn out soles.
Donations may be dropped off at the high school office or Jacque Kuzma’s classroom (Room 133) through Jan. 31.
