Smithfield Foods in Crete has had to make changes to day-to-day operations after an outbreak of COVID-19.
Upon entering work, a camera scans the employees' temperatures, and employees are given a mask. Face shields and gloves are also provided.
Tents are set up outside for workers to have more space to eat during breaks.
Sneeze guards, hand sanitizers and foot pedal door openers have been installed plant-wide to limit the risk of the virus spreading, Jacob McCanliss, an employee of Smithfield, said.
“There are hundreds if not thousands of sanitizing stations,” McCanliss said. “These were put in probably in record time.”
Employees age 60 and older have been given paid time off to protect them from the potential spread of the virus. Those who are getting tested for COVID-19 also get paid time off until results come back.
“At first I did not think Smithfield was doing enough,” McCanliss said. “But I honestly think they are doing everything they can. We work with thousands of people, so it’s not easy to control something that spreads so easily, but I think they are taking the measures they need to.”
Perry Odvody, an employee who has been at Smithfield for 21 years, spoke to KLKNTV and agrees that Smithfield is doing everything it can.
“So far, I’ve heard that Smithfield ain’t doing nothing, and that’s 100%, it’s opposite, they’re doing everything within their powers,” Odvody said to KLKNTV.
Protestors at Smithfield gathered on May 2 to protest working conditions at the plant.
On May 4, health officials announced that 130 cases of COVID-19 in Nebraska are connected with food processing plants.
Of these cases, 123 were tied to the Smithfield Foods plant.
Both McCanliss and Odvody said that Smithfield has been doing everything it can to stay open following an executive order from President Donald Trump at the end of April to keep meat processing plants open.
Hourly workers were given a $5 raise and a $500 bonus if they worked all of their scheduled days during April.
Even with the precautionary measures being taken, some employees are still refusing to come to work.
