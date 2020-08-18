Smithfield Foods, Inc. announced on Aug. 11 that it spent $350 million to protect its employees during the coronavirus pandemic, drawing a $72 million loss in quarterly earnings for its entire company operations.
That follows record results from the first quarter, which the company stated involved a 190% uptick compared to first quarter 2019.
Smithfield Foods separated coronavirus response losses into three categories: people-related costs, facility-related costs and community-related costs.
People-related costs accounted for $195 million in losses. Smithfield Foods summarized those costs as compensating 22,000 employees to stay home during the pandemic, expanding health benefits to employees, adding “responsibility” pay premiums and hiring private healthcare providers to supply on-demand COVID-19 testing to all employees.
Facility-related costs, accounting for $125 million in losses, included adding personal protective equipment and hand sanitizing stations and installing mass thermal scanning systems and protective barriers. It also included costs of adopt protocols and protective measures to meet Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Occupational Safety and Health Administration guidance, and CDC and Department of Labor guidance outlines. Margin losses in this category also included decreased efficiency and changing production to meet shifting demand.
Finally, the community-related costs involved donating 40 million servings of protein to food banks nationwide that cost a tabulated $30 million.
“Throughout the pandemic we have had two priorities and two priorities only,” Kenneth M. Sullivan, president and CEO of Smithfield, said in a statement. “First, keep our people healthy and safe. And, second, keep our nation fed. These remain our sole priorities. We thank our Smithfield family for working tirelessly to keep food on America's tables.”
The League of United Latin American Citizens issued a statement, also on Aug. 11, praising Smithfield's protective measures, which they witnessed during a facility visit in July.
Sindy Benavides, national chief executive officer for the LULAC, commended Smithfield for committing time and resources to continue operations in a manner safe to its employees during the pandemic.
“Their investment in free on-site testing and paid sick leave for all of its employees set Smithfield Foods apart from other meatpacking companies,” Benavides said. “We encourage every company in the industry to follow suit.”
