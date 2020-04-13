Cassidy Skillett of Hallam was chosen to represent the Hallam Legion Auxiliary Unit 294 at Cornhusker Girls State May 31-June 6 on the UNL campus in Lincoln, along with other girls from across Nebraska.
However, with the COVID 19 situation, Girls State has been cancelled for 2020.
Skillett is an outstanding student at Crete High School carrying a 4.19 GPA. She is a member of the Gold Honor Roll. She has received her Academic Letter, held leadership roles with different clubs and participated in FFA, softball, basketball and drama club, to mention a few. She plans to pursue degrees in graphic design, business and Spanish. She is the daughter of Chuck and Jenei Skillett of Hallam.
Skillett would have spent the week studying city, county, and state government. This is done by setting up their own miniature city, county and state governments and administering them according to the rules and procedures set by Nebraska's laws.
Girls State citizens participate in mock political parties and elections to fill city, county and state positions. Other activities would have included legislative sessions, campaigning, party rallies, mock trials and debating, along with instruction in Parliamentary Procedure.
