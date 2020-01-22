The newest class of inductees into the Lloyd and Trudy Reeves Alumni Hall of Fame were celebrated at Crete High School Jan. 18.
The six inductees were honored between the girls’ and boys’ basketball games, and a reception was held in their honor at the College Heights Country Club in Crete.
The Hall of Fame is named for Lloyd and Trudy Reeves, who supported educational and extra-curricular activities in Crete for over a half-century.
The Reeveses were gifted scholars and athletes. Lloyd graduated from Doane College, and Trudy was the first woman to graduate from the University of Nebraska–Lincoln with a master’s degree in physical education.
They owned and published The Crete News until the family sold the paper in 2018, and they were avid supporters of Crete Public Schools.
The couple attended school events for decades, cheering for their children and grandchildren, as well as all of the Cardinals.
Lloyd’s recollection of details and accomplishments of athletes, students and alumni was legendary. It was a goal to create a “Hall of Fame” which recognized and honored the outstanding achievements of Crete alumni. It was established in 2013.
Nancy Becker
Class of 1968
Nancy Becker received her bachelor’s, master’s and doctorate degrees from the University of Nebraska–Lincoln.
She has enjoyed a 37-year career with Lincoln Public Schools as principal at Lincoln Southeast and North Star high schools.
Becker has served on numerous community boards and was an Omaha World-Herald Outstanding Teacher.
Other honors include the Nebraska Student Council’s Outstanding Principal award, UNL Teachers College Notable Alumnus award and the Nebraska Athletic Directors Outstanding Service award.
In retirement, Becker continues to volunteer and serve her community.
Todd Sears
Class of 1987
Todd Sears said he has been supported and encouraged by a family with wonderful role models and inspired by world-class teachers at Crete High School, with special thanks to Ms. Cink from 1983-1987.
Sears served on the National Board of Directors for the College Newspaper Business and Advertising Managers in 1990.
He married his best friend in 1996 and was blessed with two sons in 1999 and 2003.
He was named General Manager of Madison Newspapers in Madison, Wisconsin, in 2011 and president and publisher of the State Journal-Register in Springfield, Illinois, in 2016.
Sears is the seventh president and publisher in the history of the Omaha World-Herald, a role he began in November 2018.
Tom Steer
Class of 1991
Tom Steer has earned high athletic honors in his high school and college years in both individual events and as a member of teams.
He was part of the TAC National Champion Decathlon in 1988 and 1991; the 1000+ Yards Rushing Club from 1988 to 1990; state football playoffs in 1989 and 1990; All State and All Conference teams; Class B Playoff Single Game Rushing Record in 1989; state runner-up in 300 hurdles in 1991; Huskers Big Eight Champion in 1991-1992; Hastings College National Playoffs in 1993 and 1995; and Hastings College NIAC Champions in 1995.
Dennis Nelsen
Teacher and Coach
Dennis Nelsen taught Crete junior and senior high English, social studies, physical education and German from 1967 to 2000.
He served as a basketball coach from 1967 to 1991—16 consecutive years as head coach with a 191-147 (.565) record.
Nelsen created the Saturday youth basketball program in Crete and originated the “Take it to the Hoop” basketball camp.
He was selected as the south all-star basketball team coach in 1984 and coached 15 players to All State honors.
Nelsen authored a compilation of Crete High School basketball records spanning 1901 to 1991. He continued coaching at Doane College and for the Madonna wheelchair basketball team.
Loren Wiederspan
Class of 1974
Loren Wiederspan set a school record in pole vault and continued his athletic success at Kearney State College.
He was on the All Conference and All State football teams; a starter in the Nebraska Shrine Bowl in 1974; participated in All Conference and All state basketball; two-year starter with a game high of 36 points; semifinal state basketball tournament in 1974; Nohavec Award winner in 1974; state track meet champion in pole vault; set the Crete High School record at 13-6 in 1974; All Conference First Team football at Kearney State College in 1977; and earned a bachelor’s degree in business at Kearney State College in 1977.
Ralph W. Tyler
Class of 1917
Ralph W. Tyler graduated from Crete High School at age 15. He earned a bachelor’s degree from Doane College in 1921, a master’s degree from the University of Nebraska in 1923 and his Ph.D. from the University of Chicago in 1927.
Tyler helped set guidelines and influenced policies of the Elementary and Secondary Act in 1965. He wrote nine books on education and was called the “Father of Education Literature” as a result of his extensive work in assessment and evaluation.
