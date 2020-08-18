Sidewalk cafes will now be an option for business owners in Crete. The Crete city council adopted an ordinance Aug. 4 to allow the opportunity.
Artisan Mark has already taken advantage of the option, setting chairs and tables outside. The hope is that more businesses will become interested and the downtown area will flourish, City Administrator Tom Ourada said.
The Downtown Revitalization process is ongoing. There will be more bump outs put in the downtown area. The COVID-19 crisis put a halt on progress, but it is not forgotten, Ourada said. Mayor Dave Bauer said he and his staff need to meet on this but the project will be restarted soon.
Crete Public Library Director Joy Stevenson reported the library is open for browsing as of Aug. 3. It has been a slow start, but she expects that the library will get busier.
Ourada reported on fences being installed at Library Park and the status of new software purchases. He also reported on sound mitigation barriers being installed at the library. When the library moved locations, the heating and cooling equipment were purchased with the understanding it was quiet-rated. This turned out not to be the case and disrupts neighbors to the building. The City has been in contact with an acoustics engineer, the architect, construction companies and others to create an aesthetic, sound deadening solution to the issue. This process will take a few weeks.
Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Jack Cochnar reported on upcoming events the Chamber will be holding. When Pigs Fly will be held at the Crete Municipal Airport on Saturday, Aug. 29, from 5-9 p.m. There will be a barbecue, alcoholic beverages and live music by the band 67 Flat. This event is for those age 21 and over. Tickets are on sale at Heath Sports, Crete Chamber of Commerce and online. The Great Pumpkin Festival is still being planned.
In other business, the council:
- Granted Elle’s on Main $28,000 from LB840 funds for the purchase of their building. This is 20% of the total cost to finance the building on 1101 Main Avenue.
- Granted Nick Dice $500 from the LB840 fund for trophies to be presented at the Cornhusker State Games held at Tuxedo Park Raceway. Team Dice Promotions, LLC will acquire the awards. Tuxedo Park Raceway will host approximately 12 events in 2020 with over 70 entries at each event. In the future, requests for this allowance will be referred to the Saline County Tourism grant.
- Approved the Airport Authority property tax levy request for annual bond payments totaling $25,000. This is the same amount as requested from last year.
- Heard from City Finance Director Jerry Wilcox about the finances of the LB840 fund comparing the most recent six months to the prior six-month period.
