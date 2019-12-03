Shirley J. Salinger
Aug. 28, 1928 – Nov. 24, 2019
Shirley Jacquelyn Salinger was born Aug. 28, 1928, in Seward to parents Herbert and Tillie (Vanicek) Wergin, and died Nov. 24, 2019. Shirley worked for the telephone company in Crete before marrying Eugene Salinger on Sept. 25, 1950, and starting their family.
She grew up during the depression. The lessons she learned carried through to her adult life in the way she always cared for friends and family. She was a giving person and loved by many. She loved family gatherings for holidays and birthdays.
Shirley enjoyed camping, bowling on leagues, playing cards, dominoes and doing puzzles with friends. She decorated cakes of all kinds, including for birthdays, weddings and special occasions. She also enjoyed cooking and trying new recipes out on her friends and family. She created many fond memories with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, many of them in the kitchen.
She is survived by her brother and sister-in-law, Warren “Bus” and Jan Wergin of Estes Park, Colorado, and sister-in-law, Marfae Wergin of Beatrice; children, Susan (Larry) Krepel of Crete, Linda Guenter of Lincoln and Teresa Salinger of Plattsmouth; grandchildren, Katy Meredith and special friend Chris Kvassay of Colorado, Kathy Hunter and fiance Misha Tsyutsyak of Lincoln, Robert (Allie) Guenter of Ceresco, Aaron (Dawn) Guenter of Lincoln, Emily (Bryce) McLaughlin of Lincoln and Petty Officer 3rd Class Christopher Hillgren, currently serving in Japan and special friend Janaliss Velez Rodriguez; and 11 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; infant daughter; brother, Deryl Wergin; granddaughter, Jennifer Barber; and nephews, Gary and Douglas Wergin.
A service was held Nov. 29, 2019, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Crete. Memorial contributions may be made to the family for future designation. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kunclfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.