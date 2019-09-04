Sharon M. Cerveny
Feb. 16, 1947 – Aug. 27, 2019
Sharon Mae Cerveny, age 72, of Clatonia passed away peacefully at home on Aug. 27, 2019. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. Sharon was born with her twin sister on Feb. 16, 1947, in Lincoln to Raymond and Dorothy Stern. She was the proud mother to seven children.
She is survived by six children, Debra, Sheri, Benjamin, Arthur and wife Linda, Corinna and Veronica; her three beautiful granddaughters, Emily, Aria and Kira (daughters of Arthur and Linda Cerveny); her siblings, Karen Henderson, Kathy Chrastil, Rayfred (Butch) Stern, Jackie Henderson and John Stern; and many nieces, nephews, friends and family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Dorothy Stern; husband, Franklin Cerveny; son, Franklin Cerveny II; and many other dear loved ones.
Sharon and Franklin were married April 16, 1965, in Lincoln, and she experienced many adventures in her travels throughout the U.S. with her family. Sharon was a strong, independent woman with a will of steel but a heart of gold and a generous soul. She was always willing to open her heart and home to others with many becoming part of her family.
If anyone she knew and cared for needed assistance, she was the first to offer to help if she could and she would always do it with a smile and a twinkle in her eye.
Sharon was unable to finish high school, being needed at home to help raise her younger siblings. One of her proudest moments was when she obtained her GED and became the school nurse assistant at the elementary school her children attended in Knoxville, Tennessee. She always tried to make wherever her family lived a special place and home. A birthday or holiday never passed without Sharon making the day special no matter how tight money may have been at the time. She was a talented story teller and often was the life of the party.
She had a deep love for Elvis and 60s rock and roll. She was a talented gardener like her father, a seamstress like her mother, enjoyed working outdoors in the yard, collecting birdhouses and doing crafts, and assisted her husband in many home projects. Sharon will be greatly missed by her family, friends and all those who knew her.
A service was held Aug. 31, 2019, at Kuncl Funeral Home in Wilber. Memorial contributions may be made to the family for future designation. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kunclfh.com.
