Public Health Solutions reported seven new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Gage County of April 5.
The health district includes Gage, Saline, Jefferson, Fillmore and Thayer counties.
All seven cases are related to an assisted living facility within the county. This is the same facility reported last week as having the district’s first confirmed COVID-19 case.
This brings the total for Gage County and the PHS district to nine confirmed cases.
Residents of the assisted living facility who have tested positive for COVID-19 have been temporarily transferred to a facility in Lincoln. Contact investigations have begun on all newly confirmed cases.
“This is a coordinated effort between the facility’s administration, PHS, and state health officials” said Kim Showalter, PHS health director. “The safety and health of both residents and staff is our priority at this time.”
