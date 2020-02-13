A few people in Crete lost television, phone and electric service around 9 a.m. Feb. 13, when a semi hit a pole near Highway 103/33.
“A tractor-trailer rig was performing a turnaround in the Runza parking lot and caught a pole and broke it off, which in turn broke off two other poles,” Crete City Administrator Tom Ourada said. “It dropped cabling across the highway and blocked traffic.”
Ourada said the semi driver is OK.
Crete police, the sheriff’s department and the electric department took care of the situation and created a traffic detour for about an hour, Ourada said, so the TV and phone cables could be removed from the roadway. Electric cables were affected, but didn’t drop over the road.
Ourada said the situation had been cleaned up and services restored by that afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.