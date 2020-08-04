Sarah Sell is the new assistant principal for Crete Elementary School. She started on July 20.
Sell, a University of Nebraska at Kearney graduate, started her teaching career at Crete Elementary teaching first grade for three years and second grade for one year. She was also the Crete High School cheerleading coach.
“I immediately felt like I was at home,” Sell said. “I just loved it here.”
Sell moved to St. Paul to be with her husband who was teaching shop classes at St. Paul Public School.
Sell spent three years in St. Paul before moving with her husband to Grand Island to teach at Grand Island Public Schools, where she was for five years as a third-grade teachers and most recently as an instructional coach.
With her experience in the instructional side of school and being part of the leadership team at her previous school along with her administration degree, Sell knew she wanted to come back when the position at Crete Elementary became available.
“It feels like home to me here,” Sell said. “So, to have the opportunity to come back was something that I could not pass up.”
Her oldest child, who will be in kindergarten, is coming with her to be a Cardinal this fall. In the spring, Sell’s husband, Eric, and two younger children, who are still in Grand Island, hope to join Sell in Crete permanently.
Sell is excited to reconnect with her former student and co-workers. In fact, Sell’s first class of first graders graduated from Crete High School this year.
Sell will serve as the “right-hand” for Crete Elementary Principal Heather Wendelin.
“I always said ‘Once a Cardinal, always a Cardinal’ when I was gone and I always kept up with what was going on in Crete,” Sell said. “I’m just excited to be back.”
